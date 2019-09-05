Jennifer Lopez Shows off Her Envy-Inducing Figure in a White Swimsuit in ST Tropez

She is set to hit movie screens in a saucy new role for the upcoming movie, Hustlers.





And Jennifer Lopez, 50, set temperatures soaring as she slipped into a white swimsuit while on board a yacht in St Tropez on Tuesday.

The multi-talented star paraded her incredible envy-inducing figure in the sizzling number as she struck a number of poses for her social media account.

Jennifer's bronzed and toned physique was on full display in the number, which had the words 'Forever Young' etched across it.

The songstress added to her glamorous look with a pair of gold-rimmed shades and oversized matching hoop earrings.

The former American Idol host's glamorous features were enhanced with her signature dewy coat of make-up, and her locks were piled into tight bun.

Jennifer looked irresistible as she was seen posing away while also working a mustard yellow over-up.