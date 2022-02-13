Jennifer Lopez, Zuhair Murad Couture Wed in New Movie

The talented Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad stunned the world with his unique wedding dress for Jennifer Lopez in the movie "MARRY ME."

The movie is a romantic comedy about the marriage of a math teacher to a superstar, Jennifer is performing with Owen Wilson and famous singer Maluma in the movie.

Beautiful Lopez was shining in Zuhair Murad's gorgeous wedding dress and he was actually mentioned as the designer of the dress at the beginning of the movie.

Raya Abi Rached interviewed Jennifer Lopez about the wedding dress, Jennifer said that she's a big fan of Zuhair Murad from the first moment she saws his work and since that day she wears his designs on the red carpet and at major events. She added that when she saw the wedding dress, she immediately said THAT'S THE DRESS I WANT FOR THE MOVIE.

This isn't the first time Zuhair Murad stuns the world with his work.