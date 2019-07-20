Jennifer Lopez Work Hard to Keep Dancer's Figure

She is known for her exquisite dancer's figure.

And Jennifer Lopez was hard at work keeping in shape in her hometown of New York City this Friday, stepping out for a bit of exercise.





The 49-year-old pop superstar was seen pounding the pavement in camouflage leggings, knotting the hem of her T-shirt to flash her chiseled midriff.

As the day wore on, the Jenny From The Block singer could be spotted out and about in New York wearing a camouflage Guess hoodie and matching sweats.

The Dinero hitmaker was heading out to Newark, New Jersey, where she is scheduled to perform Friday night at the Prudential Center.

Pulling her hood up over her head, the Monster-In-Law star shaded her eyes with huge sunglasses and rounded off the look with flip flops.

Underneath her hoodie, the fiancee of Alex Rodriguez wore a simple white tee that occasionally rode up to hint at her toned and taut stomach.

Jennifer's New Jersey gig comes just days after the release of her upcoming stripper drama Hustlers, due out September 13.

She plays the ringleader of a group of New York City strippers who start scamming money from their filthy rich Wall Street clients.

The star-studded cast includes such names as Constance Wu, Lizzo, Lili Reinhar and Jennifer's own Dinero collaborator Cardi B.

Based on a The Cut article called The Hustlers At Scores by Jessica Pressler, the movie is written and directed by Lorene Scarafia.

Jennifer shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony - her union with Alex will be her fourth marriage.