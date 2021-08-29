Jennifer Lopez's Decides to Reduce The Price of Her New York Apartement

Actress Jennifer Lopez offered her apartment in New York City for a large sum of $25 million, after she had previously offered it for nearly 27 million.

Lopez decided to reduce the price of the four-room apartment located in Manhattan, after finding it difficult to sell over the course of the previous period.

With over 6,500 square feet of interior space and 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, the apartement features four separate terraces spread out on two floors overlooking Madison Square Park.

A private elevator leads to a secure entry foyer that opens to the expansive great room with a skylight and three French doors leading to one of the terraces.

J.Lo’s real estate portfolio also includes a Hamptons property she purchased in 2013 for $10 million and a $28 million Bel Air estate she bought in 2016.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Jlo recently purchased a collection of jewelry stamped with flowers from a famous place in Los Angeles to her boyfriend Ben Affleck's daughters.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been busy recently with the latest developments in their relationship, after returning together again to their relationship after 17 years of separation in 2004,

E! Online to addressed that the couple, despite their great happiness, decided not to develop the relationship into a marriage, and they will be satisfied with what they are in this way.