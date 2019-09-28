Jennifer Lopez's Twins Will Be Keen to Welcome Another Child Into the Family

Jennifer Lopez's twins "would love" a brother or sister.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and has said they'd both be keen to welcome another child into the family if Jennifer was to have a baby with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.





Jennifer herself played coy about the idea, but said she also thinks Alex's two daughters Natasha and Ella - whom he has from his previous marriage - would be "thrilled" as well.

Speaking to 'Extra', she said: "I think they would love to have a brother or sister. They love having [Alex's daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters. ... We really form a beautiful blended family, and I think they would all be thrilled."

The 50-year-old singer admitted earlier this month she wants to have a baby with the former baseball star, 44, as when asked if it was on the cards, she simply said "Yeah".

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she wants her children to be "good people", and doesn't care if they don't want to follow in her footsteps.

She said: "I don't care what they want to be.

"I just want them to be happy, fulfilled and to love themselves.

"They don't dance, but they both sing.

"They're adorable. I just want them to be good people."

And the 'Hustlers' actress admitted her kids played a key part in her decision to settle down with Alex when she was looking for a new partner.

She explained: "Everything is about my kids. You want somebody around who understands children, who really cares.

"You can't have any random, selfish person come into your life when you have kids. No way."