Jesse Pinkman and Walter White Return!

Hollywood series 'Better call Saul' was a great success from the moment it hit production to its sixth and final part, as it announced an exciting surprise to its fans around the world.

The creators of the show, which is a derivative of the series Breaking Bad, announced that there is a pleasant and happy surprise, especially for fans of the original series, which is the appearance of the famous duo "Walter White and Jesse Pinkman" played by Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

The last part of the series will be shown in two parts, as the first part of the work will be shown on April 18, while the second part will be on July 11, and the two stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who play the characters of “Walter White and Jesse Pinkman” in the series, will appear in the series.

Better Call Saul takes place before the events of Breaking Bad, but the show also flashes forward to a post-Breaking Bad world.