Jessica Alves Plans to Undergo a Womb Transplant to Fall Pregnant

She recently shared her plans to undergo a womb transplant to fall pregnant.

And Jessica Alves celebrated her 38th birthday in glamorous fashion on Friday as she slipped into a plunging champagne gown to leave her hotel in Turkey.

The TV personality brandished a birthday balloon and a bouquet of flowers as she stepped out in Istanbul to begin her birthday celebrations.

Jessica cut a glamorous figure in the jaw-dropping nude gown which she teamed with a matching cover-up as she kicked off her birthday celebrations.

The star finished her look with matching pointed-toe heels, proudly showing off her birthday gifts ahead of her night out.

It comes after Jessica revealed that she is planning to undergo a womb transplant so she can fall pregnant, even though the procedure has never been undertaken on a transgender woman.

The reality star, who underwent sex reassignment surgery in February, revealed she is hoping to have the groundbreaking surgery as she becomes more and more desperate to have a child.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Jessica said: 'Even it cost a million pounds to have one, I'd find a way to do it. I would love a baby that has my own genes and blood, and I have my frozen sperm so I could use that for IVF.

'All I wanted was to be a woman and having gender reassignement surgery was the happiest day of my life. But having a womb would be even better - I would feel complete if I could give birth.

'I would love to have a brood of children. I would make me so happy to be called ''mummy''.'

Jessica said she hopes to become the first transgender woman to have a womb transplant, and is currently speaking to doctors about having the procedure.

Womb transplants, which cost £50,000 per operation, were developed to allow women to carry a baby if they were born without a womb or have had it removed through illness. Roughly 15,000 women in the UK could benefit.

It has been considered that the procedure could be trialled on those who were born biologically male using the organs of dead donors or women who have since transitioned to become men and had their wombs removed.

Several transgender men – those who were born women and then switched – have already given birth in the UK.

But in those circumstances it was merely a case of retaining the female reproductive organs after they transitioned, rather than having to implant female organs into a male body.

Six months after the surgery and the womb has healed, a donated egg would be fertilised with the transgender woman’s own sperm and the embryo implanted. The baby would then be delivered by caesarean section.

It comes after Jessica told MailOnline that she's 'desperate' to lose her virginity and become a mother by whatever means necessary following her sex change surgery.