Jessica Biel May Only Have Two Kids, But it Feels Like a Thousand!

The former '7th Heaven' star and her husband Justin Timberlake are parents to Silas, six, and Phineas, 10 months, and she admitted life has become a "wild, wild ride" since they welcomed their second son into the world.



Asked if having two kids is harder than one, Jessica said: "A very wise friend of mine said, 'One is a lot. And two is a thousand. That's exactly the way it feels. You're like, man-on-man defense, one person's here, one person's over there. It is a wild, wild ride."



But 'The Sinner' star admitted having already been through the baby stages once has made it easier with Phineas and they are currently sleep training him more successfully than while Silas was his age.



She told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres: "It's so hard to let them cry for even a few minutes. That's the sleep training we were doing. Phin did a beautiful job.



"We never really followed through with Silas in a big way with the sleep training. I think it was because he was a first child, we were nervous, we couldn't bear the thought. Now it's like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, you're going to be fine. You're going to make it. You'll be OK.' "



And the couple love the bond between their two children.



Jessica gushed: "It is so cute to see these two together. They both think the other one is hilarious. Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him, so Phin only has eyes for him. Everything that Silas does is hilarious and then anything that Phin does is hilarious. So they just laugh at each other all day long."