Jessica Simpson Reveals She's Dyslexic

Jessica Simpson has revealed she's dyslexic in a brave post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer, 40, who has been in the spotlight for over two decades, took to the social media platform to celebrate the success of her New York Times Best Selling memoir, Open Book, in which she details her personal life and high-profile career.

Musician Jessica admitted recording the audio version of the book marked 'the first time I've read out loud without hesitation', and said she conquered her fears for 'the listener, my family and myself'.

Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that can cause problems with reading, writing and spelling.

​

The mother-of-three wrote: 'OPEN BOOK, thank you for the therapy. @applebooks, thank you for recognizing and respecting my story.

'Turning my fears into wisdom has been a soulful journey to say the least. I appreciate the power of this praise with all of my heart.

'Fact: I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.' (sic)

The fashion designer uploaded the note alongside a screenshot of Apple's best audiobooks of the year.

One in every ten people has the lifelong problem in the UK and the US.

As well as struggling with reading, writing and spelling, other signs of dyslexia are confusing the order of letters in words and finding difficulty in carrying out directions, planning and organising.

Famous sufferers include actor Orlando Bloom, businessman Richard Branson, TV presenter Holly Willoughby and screen star Tom Cruise.

People with dyslexia often have good skills in other areas, such as problem solving and creative thinking.