Jessie J Confirms Dating Channing Tatum

Jessie J doesn't want to "hide" her relationship with Channing Tatum.



The 'Domino' hitmaker may have waited six months to confirm she was dating the 'Magic Mike' hunk but she's adamant she doesn't want to tip toe around people anymore because she and Channing "deserve" to experience love.



Speaking on 'The Dan Wootton Interview', the 31-year-old singer said: "The reason we kept it a secret for as long as we could was because we wanted to really enjoy it without it being magnified into something that it wasn't yet.



"You don't go on a date with a guy twice for a dinner then fall in love - well maybe you can, but that's not me. That's not who I am. I need time.







"Everybody knew - I was like, 'Can I just go on a date?' But then we realised and we spoke. We weren't experiencing love or a relationship in the way that we deserved because we had to hide and I don't want to live like that."



And, although she doesn't want anyone to spoil their relationship, Jessie J enjoys posting photographs of the 39-year-old actor in the nude on his social media sites.



She explained: "I decide when I want to talk about it and when I don't. I decide when I want to post about him on Instagram and I don't. If I do it's often a naked picture of him because that's what people want to see."



It may still be early days for the couple but Jessie is desperate to have a family with Channing - who already has six-year-old daughter Everly with his estranged wife Jenna Dewan - one day despite suffering with infertility issues.



She said: "I was told, 'You're going to need a hysterectomy.' And I refused it and I said, 'I'm going to do this and it's going to be fine.'



"I was told I can't have kids. Do I believe it? No. Do I believe I will have kids? Yes. Do I believe in miracles? Yes. I believe in energy, I believe in spiritual healing, I believe in diet, I believe in non-conformist medicine.



"And I have been on a mission ever since and I'm still on a mission now to make it happen, whether it's naturally or whether it's a surrogate or adoption."