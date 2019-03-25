Jessy Abdo: I Did Not Hug Mohamed Salah! (Video)

Lebanese actress Jessy Abdo expressed her great shock from Egyptians' reaction to her picture with football player Mohamed Salah. (Source: jessyabdo - Instagram)

Jessy said in a phone call with Amro Diab in his program "Al Hikaya" (The Tale) presented by Amr Adib: "I was in Dubai to shoot my new series, and I learned from a friend that Salah is in Dubai, and what many do not know, is that I participated in the series" Sok Ala Khawatak" with Ali Rabie last Ramadan, and Salah was a fan of the series". .

"I went to see Mohammed Salah to thank him. He looked at me and asked me if we had met before. I told him that I was in the series he posted about last Ramadan season. He was very respectful, we talked quickly about football and the series and we took pictures together."

Jessy added "The girl who embraced Salah is not me, she is another girl and this is clear from clothes and hair."

Jessy met Salah in Dubai at a department store for a famous clothing brand, she posted her photo with him on her Instagram account and wrote that he is not a source of pride to Egypt only but to all Arabs.