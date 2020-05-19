Jessy Abdo's Father Passes Away Due toTragic House Fire

The father of Lebanese singer and actress Jessy Abdo died on Sunday after a fire broke out in his Beirut apartment, according to ET Bilarabi.

It is reported that Abdo, who is currently in the UAE shooting for her Ramadan series “Baed Heen,” found out about her father’s death on social media. She was told a fire erupted in her family house, but after the news circulated on various platforms, her brother had to break the tragic news to her.

Abdo’s mother, who was also at home, suffocated and was sent to the hospital at which she is now recovering.

Despite travel restrictions, the star is expected to travel back to Lebanon on Tuesday after health measures were taken to protect the celebrity from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A number of Arab celebrities sent their condolences to the 32-year-old star for her father’s tragic death.

الموت صعب وخسارة الأب ما في شي بيعوضها

الله يرحم والدك وتكون خاتمة الأحزان🙏🏻 @JessyAbdo — Nancy Ajram (@NancyAjram) May 17, 2020

“My sincere condolences to you my dear Jesse Abdo for your painful loss … I hope that God grants him his mercy and gives you patience,” Syrian actress Amal Arafa wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t know what to say… My deepest condolences to my friend, my sister and my love for the loss of her dear father George,” Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn wrote on Instagram.