Jesy Nelson Calls Time on Her Romance With Harry James After 16 Months

Nelson's split is amicable (Source: jesynelson - Instagram)

Jesy Nelson has reportedly split from boyfriend Harry James.

The Little Mix star and the 24-year-old singer/songwriter are believed to have called time on their romance after 16 months together - as the the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmaker is "focused" on her career in the band and feels it "makes sense" for them to be apart at the moment.

A source says the split is amicable and the pair "remain good friends".

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jesy and Harry enjoyed their time together but have decided to call it a day.

"There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends - just at the moment it makes sense for them to separate.

"Jesy is in work mode ahead of the release of Little Mix's new album 'LM5' and she's happy focusing on performances with the girls and promoting their material."

The pair first started dating after they enjoyed a holiday together in Mykonos, Greece, in July, 2017, and were said to be "completely smitten" with one another.

A source said at the time: "Jesy looked very happy with Harry - they were completely smitten with each other, giggling and taking photos as they tried on different sunglasses.

"They have a lot in common with Harry also in the music industry - he's definitely Jesy's type. She used her most recent break from the band to holiday with Harry. It's early days but there's definitely a real spark between them."

Jesy and Harry made their relationship red carpet official when the 27-year-old beauty brought the musician as her date to the BRIT Awards in February.

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has experienced her own fair share of heartbreak.

Months before meeting Harry, Jesy split from 'The Only Way Is Essex' star Chris Clark and called off her engagement to Rixton's Jake Roche the year before.

A source said when the pair broke up: "Their lives are so different; it was never going to work. Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

"Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them."

However, despite her painful splits, Jesy tried to take the positives from it and said she "learned a lot more about herself" when she was single.

She explained at the time: "I'm free, ­single and loving life. I'd really like to experience flirting with an American guy. That would be nice ... I've found a lot of ­independence. I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you're single."