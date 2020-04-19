Jesy Nelson Raises Temperature in New Instagram Post

And Jesy Nelson, 28, appeared keen to put the heartbreak behind on Saturday, as she shared a series of snaps of herself looking glamorous as she weathered the coronavirus lockdown at her home.

The Little Mix star took to Instagram to show herself looking sensational in a ribbed crop top, which she teamed with camouflage combat trousers and chunky trainers.

Donning a camouflage bucket hat perfectly matching her Dior bottoms, the Touch singer wore her chestnut brown tresses in a glossy sleek bob.

​

Captioning the snaps, which showed her posing in different areas of her home, the star wrote: 'Might waste a good outfit for the sofa, might go for a wander round the garden who knows.'

She later gave her fans a closer look at her dramatic makeup palette in a brief video, adding the tongue-in-cheek caption: 'Felt like going for a natural look.'

Jesy also affected the tones of an American influencer on her Instagram Stories in a further video, as she said: 'Hey guys, I did a little casual makeup on myself today.

'It's what I like to do with my face in quarantine. Just try a few new things, a little subtle eye, a subtle blush. Do you like my new lip kit?'

​

Her upbeat appearance on social media comes almost two weeks after the sudden end of her romance with Chris Hughes, 27, was revealed.

It's understood that Jesy broke up with Chris in the midst of their separate self-isolation amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

A source told MailOnline: 'She split up with him last week in a phone call, as she thought the relationship had run its course.

'There are no hard feelings. Jesy said he was surprisingly fine about it and thinks she will stay friends with him.'

​

Jesy and Chris, who had been together for 16-months, had been living separately during the nationwide lockdown.

Earlier this month, the songstress said: 'Chris isn't with me right now because he is in isolation with his flatmate, so I haven't seen him for a while.'

​

The songstress also spoke to MailOnline about how she was keeping in touch with Chris, giving no hint to the fact they were set to split, or had in fact, broken up.

​

She said: 'Now it's just strictly FaceTime. We just FaceTime, WhatsApp, all that jazz. I'm used to [being away from Chris] as we're apart when I'm on tour, I'm always travelling.'

Chris has stood by Jesy through what was a difficult time, as he starred in her award-winning documentary Odd One Out, which followed her battle against cruel internet trolls and showed Chris helping boost her confidence.

In January, Jesy won the Factual Entertainment Award at the National Television Awards for the documentary - which was released in November.

Her victory was marred with scandal, however, as Chris became embroiled in a brawl with a photographer following the triumphant evening.

When asked about the prospect of having children, Jesy confessed: 'Yeah in the future, one day. I'm a kid myself right now so I'm not even thinking about having a kid right now. I want to get married, that's for sure. When that will be, I don't know.'

The couple confirmed their relationship in January last year when they were seen enjoying a steamy date in a kebab shop, after weeks of rumours around the union.

Jesy had broken up with her boyfriend Harry James in November 2018, before going public with Chris during their kebab outing two months later.