Jihan Abdulazim Quits Acting!

After her absence from Syrian drama for several years, Syrian actress Jihan Abdelazim surprised her fans with her decision to retire from acting.



Abdelazim announced her retirement via Instagram, as she wrote: "I know that many of you are impatiently waiting for my return, and I did not intend to convey to you this news that disturbs you these days, but after a long reflection I made the decision to retire, which is an individual decision stemming from me."

She continued: "Please respect my personal life and let me live my family life in peace and security."

Jihan concluded her statement saying: "I will never close my accounts. Anyone who wants to follow me will follow me on my channel that I have not disengaged of, my permanent love to you."