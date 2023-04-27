Jimin is on top of Billboard’s world songs chart

  1. Home
Published April 27th, 2023 - 11:21 GMT
Jimin gets the number one spot for Like Crazy.

ALBAWABA - Jimin's Like Crazy rises up to number one on Billboard’s world songs chart.

BTS members are making it to the top of  Billboard's world songs charts, as two of the band members traded places in the spotlight.

BTS band member Jimin's Like Crazy rose up to number one on the latest edition of the World Digital Song Sales chart.

Last week, the title was owned by BTS member, Suga, he ranked first with his single, People Pt. 2, which was a collaboration with South Korean artist, IU. 

But now, Suga's song went from number one, to number four, while his bandmate Jimin gets the number one spot for Like Crazy.

 

