Jimin is on top of Billboard’s world songs chart

ALBAWABA - Jimin's Like Crazy rises up to number one on Billboard’s world songs chart.

BTS members are making it to the top of Billboard's world songs charts, as two of the band members traded places in the spotlight.

BTS band member Jimin's Like Crazy rose up to number one on the latest edition of the World Digital Song Sales chart.

#JIMIN's "Like Crazy" has now sold over 500,000 units in the US. It's his first solo song to reach this milestone. pic.twitter.com/uRM5S3cc6Y — chart data (@chartdata) April 26, 2023

Last week, the title was owned by BTS member, Suga, he ranked first with his single, People Pt. 2, which was a collaboration with South Korean artist, IU.

But now, Suga's song went from number one, to number four, while his bandmate Jimin gets the number one spot for Like Crazy.