Joaquin Phoenix's Humility Prompts Mustafa Alkhani Rant: 'Arab Celebs Would Change Their Mothers For an Internet Prize!'

Joaquin Phoenix won an Academy Award in the 'Best Actor' category for his outstanding performance in Joker.

After he made a stirring acceptance speech, he celebrated the night at the Vanity Fair after party followed by a Warner Bros soiree, rounding off the night by grabbing plant-based burgers from Monty’s Good Burger with his fiancée and fellow actress Rooney Mara.

What Joaquin did prompted Syrian actor Mustafa Alkhani to attack Arab stars who become arrogant when they win any kind of a prize.

Mustafa posted a picture of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara dining on the sidewalk, captioning it:

"The creative Joaquin Phoenix, after winning his Oscar yesterday, went to eat a sandwich on his way. In our countries, if someone is nominated for a Murex d'Or award, or any internet website prize, they would want to change their girlfriend or wife, and maybe his or her mother if they can, as they ego and 'prestige' get the best of them."

Alkhani concluded his scolding with the hashtags: #ModestyIsHalfOfBeauty & #HumilityIsALegendsTrait