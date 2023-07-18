  1. Home
Joelle Mardinian says goodbye to Instagram

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 18th, 2023 - 12:02 GMT
ALBAWABA - Fans are worried about Joelle Mardinian as she shared her latest Instagram post. 

Beauty expert Joelle Mardinian posted a black image on her feed and penned: "Life is crazy how the BEST DAY can suddenly turn into the WORST DAY! I will be off Instagram for a very long time! I wish you all only HAPPY DAYS."

Fans worried about what happened with Mardinian, and what made her reach the decision to delete the social media app. 

Joelle did not share further details, however, her mom reported to ET Bil Arabi that it is nothing dangerous, just normal family drama. 

