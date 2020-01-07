Joelle Mardinian Shaves Her Chin and Moustache With a Blade and Comments: I'm Still a Woman! (Video)

Lebanese beauty expert Joelle Mardinian shocked her fans on Instagram after publishing a video of her shaving her face, her chin and moustache with men's blade.

Mardinian revealed through the video that she was previously shy about admitting this matter, but the older she got, the more she trusted in herself.

This month she turns 44 years old, and with her age, her self-confidence increased too.

Joelle went on to say that when she was 18, she participated in a Miss Italy contest, and yet her self-confidence was very weak compared to how she feels today.

As the Lebanese cosmetic expert confirmed, there are many women who resort to this solution, because of their suffering with disturbing facial hair that appears due to some hormones, and her goal of publishing this video is to confirm that they are not alone in this matter, and that they should not be ashamed of it, as it is something natural.

At the end of the video, after Mardinian finished shaving her face, she photographed her body and said "I'm still a woman," indicating that shaving her face does not change her femininity nor does it affect her.