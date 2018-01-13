John Cena from WWE to Hosting Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

WWE Superstar John Cena is set to host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the second year in a row.(Source: Twitter - JohnCena)

The 2018 edition of the annual awards show will be aired live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on March 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The event awards and features kids favorites from across the worlds of film, television, music, pop culture, animation and more.

Cena has also partnered with Nickelodeon to voice an original villain named Baron Draxum in the network's upcoming Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and to executive produce a new competition series titled Keep It Spotless, where teams of kids will compete in a battle to stay clean.

"John Cena is one of the biggest stars in the world. Kids just love him, which makes him the perfect partner for these upcoming projects," president, Nickelodeon group Cyma Zarghami said in a statement. "His blend of humor and originality brings a fresh voice to Nickelodeon both in front of the camera and behind."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon on three big projects that run the range of what kids love-slime-filled live events, awesomely cool animation and competition shows where kids take their shot at being the best," Cena said.

"It's an honor to come back a second time to host the biggest, slimiest party of the year, the Kids' Choice Awards. Not only do I get to be a cartoon character in the new Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, but I get to be a villain, too. And to top it all off, I'm stepping behind the camera to executive produce Nick's new competition series Keep It Spotless, which gives a whole new meaning to staying clean," he continued.

Cena's busy schedule outside of WWE has kept the 16-time World Champion wrestling on a part-time basis. He was last seen battling Elias on Raw in December and will be competing at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.

"I love my WWE family and the time in the ring but a lot of these projects are taking away from the full-time commitment of the WWE schedule," Cena said while speaking with The Wrap. "So I've had to have a long talk with myself and say, 'hey, you're not exactly going to be out there 360 days a year if you want to do all this new stuff."