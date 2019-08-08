John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Guest-Star as Themselves on 'the Simpsons'

Married couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are set to guest-star as themselves on Season 31 of The Simpsons.



Network Fox made the announcement on Wednesday during the Television Critics Association press tour.

The episode will feature animated versions of Legend and Teigen being recruited by Marge for an education-based proposal. The husband and wife will be voicing themselves.

"Who else by John Legend could sing a song so emotionally powerful that it would make the people of Springfield do something smart?" Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman told Entertainment Weekly.

Jason Momoa, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk and Jane Goodall will also be guest-starring on Season 31 of The Simpsons which is set to arrive on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox also announced other celebrities guest stars coming to their block of animated comedies which include new sitcom Bless the Harts, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers.

Megan Mullally, Sarah Silverman, Jenny Slate, Jillian Bell, Billy Eichner, Jim Gaffigan, Max Greenfield, Kathryn Hahn, Thomas Lennon and Damon Wayans Jr. will be appearing on Bob's Burgers.

Bryan Cranston, Niecy Nash, Kenny Loggins, Mike Judge, Hank Azaria, Danny Trejo, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Christopher Meloni, and Nat Faxon will be featured on Family Guy while Bless the Harts will feature Fortune Feimster, Holly Hunter, Mary Steenburgen and Drew Tarver.