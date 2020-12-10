John Legend to Host The 2020 Global Citizen Prize Awards

NBC shared a teaser for the event Tuesday featuring Legend, 41, a singer-songwriter.

The Global Citizen Prize Awards celebrate and honor leaders who are taking action to end extreme poverty across the globe. The ceremony will air Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

The two-hour special will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common,Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly. John Oliver, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will make appearances.

Global Citizen will present several awards during the ceremony, including Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year and the Cisco Youth Leadership Award.

Legend released his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, in June. He and Underwood released a music video for their song "Hallelujah" in November.

On Monday, Stefani released the song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," her first non-festive solo single in over four years. The song will appear on her forthcoming fifth solo album.