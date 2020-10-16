John Legend Pays Homage to His Wife After Pregnancy Loss

John Legend paid homage to his wife Chrissy Teigen on Instagram after the couple suffered from a pregnancy loss.

The singer, on Thursday, posted a video of himself performing "Never Break" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards which he dedicated to Teigen.

Teigen announced in September that the pair suffered from a pregnancy loss after she was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding. Legend and Teigen were expecting their third child together, a boy.

"We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt this inherent fragility," Legend said.

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other's hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we've faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break," he continued.

Legend then thanked everyone who has shown them support following their loss and how they have heard from other families who went through a similar experience, stating that it was comforting knowing that they are not alone.

"I'm sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she's ready. But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families," Legend concluded.