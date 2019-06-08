John Legend Stars in Sherman's Showcase's First Trailer

John Legend introduces a new sketch-comedy series in the first trailer for IFC's Sherman's Showcase.

The clip, released on Friday, explores how Sherman's Showcase will feature comedy segments from a fictional, 40-year-old variety show of the same name, similar to Soul Train or Solid Gold.









Tiffany Haddish also appears as she stars in a segment about trying soup. Other guest-stars will include Common, Quincy Jones and Lil Rey Howery, among many more.

Sherman's Showcase is hosted by creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin who also serve as executive producers alongside Legend.

Sherman's Showcase is set to premiere on IFC on July 31.