John Stamos Mourns The Death of His Long-Time Friend Bob Saget

Actor John Stamos posted a touching tribute on his Instagram page mourning the death of his friend comedian Bob Saget.

Stamos revealed in the post that he was not ready to accept the passing of Saget and that he won't be saying goodbye yet.

Bob passed away at the age of 58 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton golf resort in Orlando, Florida, his death comes after a performance in Jacksonville on Saturday.

And in the post posted by John, he talked about imagining Saget still on the road doing what he love, '''I'm not ready to accept that he's gone - I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor,' he wrote. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep.' he wrote.

He continued: 'On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart.

'And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again - and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.

'I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.'

Stamos also released a statement on Monday from the entire cast of 'Full House' - the sitcom starring Saget and Stamos- to pay tribute to the late actor, as the cast have gathered together to share the heartbreaking message.

The statement reads: 'Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family.'

'Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us.'

He added: 'Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.'

The post was signed off from, 'John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.'