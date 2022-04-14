Greece star John Travolta wishes his late son Jett a happy birthday.

Travolta took to his Instagram page to share with his 3.8 million followers the famous picture of him and son Jett smiling to the camera.

The caption read: ''My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad''

John's daughter and Jett's younger sister commented on the post: ''Happy Birthday Jetty, we love you so much.' and attached a red heart.

Jett Travolta was the eldest son of the actor and was born in 1992, Jett has been hospitalized at 15 months old with Kawasaki disease and was on the autism spectrum he also had a history of seizures from the age of two.

Jett died on a family holiday aged 16 and Travolta later became involved in a $25m extortion case surrounding the death.

He suffered a seizure after hitting his head on a bathtub.

Parents Travolta and his now-late wife actress Kelly Preston had been celebrating New Year at the luxurious Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island.

Jett is said to have been found unconscious by a maid who then raised the alarm.