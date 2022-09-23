Johnny Depp is Dating his Lawyer and Amber 'Doesn't Care'

Amber Heard "doesn't care" who Johnny Depp dates.

The 36-year-old actress was married to 'Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny, 59, from 2015 until 2016 before the couple became embroiled in a $100 million defamation lawsuit- which Johnny won - and is reportedly indifferent to who he chooses to see now, amid reports that he is now dating a lawyer named Joelle Rich.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Amber isn't paying attention to Johnny or his personal life. She doesn't care who he dates and just wants to move forward with her life."

JUST IN: Johnny Depp is now dating his lawyer 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/fqinMD1SHe — RapTV (@Rap) September 22, 2022

The comments come just hours after it was reported that the 'Edward Scissorhands' star has struck up a relationship with lawyer Joelle, 37, - who has worked with the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - after she worked for him on his libel case against The Sun newspaper back in 2020, which he eventually lost.

A source said: "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal."



The insider went on to note that while Joelle - who did not work on his defamation case - had no "professional" obligation to be present for the hearing back in June, she attended the Virginia courtroom to show her “support” for Johnny and claimed that the pair had been "meeting up" in hotel rooms in the early days of their romance.

The source added: "There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal. She wanted to show her support. [Johnny and Joelle' discreetly met up in hotel rooms during the early stages."