Johnny Depp Settles Lawsuit over 'Illegal Substances'

Johnny Depp (Twitter)

Johnny Depp has settled a lawsuit with two former bodyguards who accused him of exposing them to "illegal substances".

Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez, had taken legal action against the 'Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald' star after claiming he had acted erratically and created a "toxic" working environment thanks to the "unsafe conditions" they were in during their time protecting him from 2016 to 2017, but they have now reached an agreement over the case.

Court documents were filed in Los Angeles by the bodyguards on January 4 to inform the court they had "reached a conditional settlement which settles and resolved the entire matter as to each Defendant and each Plaintiff."

All future hearings in the matter were cancelled and the case has now been closed.

The terms of the settlement haven't been disclosed so it is unclear whether the 55-year-old star has had to pay out any money as part of the deal.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor hadn't filed any legal responses to the case at any point.

When the men filed their lawsuit last May, they sued for a range of reasons including unpaid wages and wrongful termination and claimed they "found themselves in situations that required more than what a bodyguard would be expected to do".

More specifically, Arreola and Sanchez alleged that they were "asked repeatedly to drive vehicles that contained illegal substances, open containers and minors".

In the lawsuit, they also claimed that they were "forced to protect [Depp] from himself and his vices while in public, becoming caretakers for him".

The bodyguards explain that the "unsafe conditions and situations" in which they were forced to work led to them developing "stress-related injuries".

Neither Arreola and Sanchez was paid overtime in almost two years, according to the bodyguards, who also claim they weren't afforded meal and rests breaks, which are a legal requirement.

But despite the lawsuit, the security professionals insisted they don't bear any "ill will" towards the Hollywood star.

A section of the lawsuit reads: "[Arreola and Sanchez] were forced to leave their jobs despite claiming that they enjoyed many of the people they worked with and had no ill will toward Johnny Depp."