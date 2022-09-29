Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial Movie is Almost Here

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial trended all over the world when Depp was wrongfully accused of abuse, and eventually, the actor won the case.

And now, the duo's names are trending again, as a new movie will be out documenting the events of the trial and what happened between the exes' marriage.

Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp has found its way into the cinematic world, as a new movie will be released documenting trial details, and previous incidents that lead to the abuse accusations.

The new movie will be titled ''Hot Take: The Depp / Heard Trial'

Entertainment Tonight shared on their socials the first teaser trailer for the upcoming production, and in the clip, Johnny's lawyer says: ''Miss Heard has defames Mr. Depp by calling him an abuser''

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is set to be sensationalized even further with a new movie. Tubi will release “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” September 30. The film stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis former couple.

🎥: @Tubi pic.twitter.com/vFRCGBGsGa — Trending Now (@TrendingNowCHCH) September 28, 2022

In the trailer, scenes from how the allegations started are shown, in addition to behind-the-scenes of the court, and what went on behind closed doors.

The film is directed by Sarah Loman, written by Guy Nicolucci, and is scheduled to be released on "Tubi" on September 30.

The infamous six-week trial began more than three years after Amber filed a defamation suit against Johnny Depp that eventually awarded him $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

After the ruling, Amber Heard filed an appeal with $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages. That same week, Johnny also appealed the ruling that awarded Amber $2 million.