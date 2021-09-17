Join The Celebrities on the Red Carpet at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Madame Tussauds announced on Thursday that the highly-anticipated opening of its Dubai edition will take place on Oct. 14.

The world-famous wax attraction is the first of its kind in the Gulf region and is the 25th edition of the attraction globally.

The iconic attraction will be home to 60 replicas of celebrities from around the world, with 16 brand-new figures from the Middle East including the recently revealed statues of Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Palestinian music sensation Mohammed Assaf.



The line-up of figures also includes sports heroes such as Irish boxer Connor McGregor, historical figures including the Queen Elizabeth II, models such as British catwalk star Cara Delevingne, actors like Indian superstar Kareena Kapoor and many more.

With seven designed themed rooms and a wax figure library, the star-filled museum will welcome guests seven days a week on Bluewaters Island, close to Dubai’s ferris wheel, Ain Dubai.