Jon Landau Unveils New Details About ‘Avatar 2’ Movie

Jon Landau has revealed 'Avatar 2' will focus on the Sully family.

The 59-year-old producer has revealed that Jake and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana respectively, will be forced to protect their family in James Cameron's sci-fi sequel, which is set 12 years after the original movie.

Jon, who is producing the flick, told RNZ: "This is the story of Sully family and what one does to keep their family together.

"Jake and Neytiri have family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water."

Jon recently revealed that 'Avatar 2' and the other planned sequels are to resume production in New Zealand after being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He believes that the 'Avatar' films will provide audiences with an "escape" from the current crisis.



He said: "I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it's to escape, to escape the world we're in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives.

"I think with 'Avatar', we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with

'Lord of the Rings', so that's what we're looking forward to doing."

The 'Titanic' producer added that filming in New Zealand will involve fewer people than before the health crisis to comply with social distancing measures.

Jon explained: "We don't need the locations of New Zealand to make our movie. We need the people, the talented crew, craftsmen and technicians who work on the film.

"We're bringing back far fewer people than we had last year when we were filming. We're bringing really those who are essential to our filming needs and we'll be working with the same crew we had in New Zealand."