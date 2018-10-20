Jonah Hill Still Working on his Body to Get in Shape

(AFP/File Photo)

Follow > Disable alert for Jonah Hill Follow >

Jonah Hill is "under construction" when it comes to his body.

The 34-year-old actor has long struggled with his appearance and his weight, after having previously slimmed down in 2011 before packing on 40 pounds for his role in 2015's 'War Dogs', which he then tried to shed once again.

And despite his struggles, the 'Maniac' star says he's still working hard to get himself in shape.

He said: "I'm under construction like we all are, you know what I mean? We're all just trying to figure it out."

But although he's working on his figure, Jonah insists it's time Hollywood shunned their stereotypical view of people based on the way they look, as he says he was pigeon-holed at the start of his career for being "curly-haired and overweight".

He added: "I came up in goofy comedies and this kind of like curly-haired, overweight kid, and everyone had their own opinion on what I should be, how they could speak to me, how they could treat me."

The 'Superbad' star added that even though he's now successful and "good-looking", he still thinks of himself as the "overweight" teenager he used to be.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Friday (19.10.18), he said: "I think everybody has a version of themselves - I call it, like, a snapshot, let's say, at some point in your life, of the person you are. You're trying to kind of hide from the world or makes you feel a certain way, and even if you get success or you grow up or you become good-looking or whatever, the things that you think will fix the thing you kind of carry some part of that with you. So for me, it's definitely being, like, this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth."