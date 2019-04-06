Jonas Brothers Enjoying Family Vacation in Miami

Jonas Brothers Family vacation in Miami (Instagram)

They recently had a family vacation in Miami with their significant others.

And the Jonas Brothers enjoyed some quality family time on Friday as they headed out to dinner in New York City with their respective partners at the popular Chinese restaurant Mr. Chow.

The musician brothers were joined by Joe's fiancée Sophie Turner, 23, Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, 32, as well as Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, 36, who arrived separately.

Sophie led her fiancé Joe Jonas, 29, into the restaurant as they exited a black SUV.

The 5ft9in Game Of Thrones star was dressed in a Members Only jacket adorned with fun images of SpongeBob SquarePants wearing glasses.

The natural blonde let her straight hair fall messily over her shoulders and wore a pair of black pants with snakeskin pattern sneakers.

She seemed to share her future brother-in-law Nick Jonas' affinity for fine watches with her gold Rolex.

Joe went with a much busier DSquared2 jacket featuring the labels name in multiple designs. He wore a red button up shirt underneath, along with a pair of black trousers and black sneakers.

Nick Jonas, 26, showed up with his brothers minus his wife Priyanka, though she made it to the restaurant on her own.

The singer and songwriter stuck out with his canary yellow jacket, which matched with his mustard colored shoes.

He paired a plain white shirt with a pair of brown houndstooth pattern pants.

He had his jacket sleeve pulled up just slightly to put his high-end gold watch on display.

Priyanka joined Nick once the group left the restaurant. She went super casual with a loose pair of flared jeans and some tall black heels.

She had on a stylish black leather jacket and a black handbag.

Kevin Jonas, 31, wore a stylish floral print jacket and a pair of dark jeans with white and beige athletic shoes.

His wife Danielle wore a light blue checker crop top that revealed a bit of her toned tummy.

She paired it with some gray Capri pants and gray open-toe heels.

The Married To Jonas star carried along a small off-white purse with black trim.

The musical brothers have been going their own ways over the last few years, following the 2013 break-up of the band.

They've been spending more time together recently as they got the band together to record new music.

The group released the single Sucker on March 1, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also became the first number one on that chart for the wildly successful sibling act.

Kevin, the first of the group to get married, tied the knot with Danielle, a former hairdresser, in December of 2009.

Nick followed almost a decade later when he married Priyanka with elaborate Indian and Christian ceremonies in December 2018.

Lead singer Joe is the last of the former Disney stars to pair off. He began dating Sophie in 2016, and the X-Men star announced their engagement in October 2017 on Instagram.

No date has been announced for their engagement so far.

Following the big dinner, Sophie posted a photo of herself with Priyanka and Danielle aboard what appeared to be a private plane. Later posts revealed they were jetting off to State College, Pennsylvania, home to Penn State University.

She wrote, 'J-sisters comin atcha,' over the photo of the three women having fun.

In a subsequent post from Priyanka, the entire extended Jonas clan posed outside.

'It’s #thejonai comin atchya!' she wrote.

The Jonases arrived in at Penn State a little after 10 at night for an appearance at Champs Downtown, a popular campus bar.

Joe had previously been rooting for the bar in an online bracket ranking college bars. The watering hole came out on top, so the whole group showed up to help celebrate.

The three musicians performed a short set for the ecstatic crowd. They also got behind the bar and handed out shots with the ladies.