Jonas Brothers' 'Sucker' Wins Song of The Year at The 2020 ASCAP Pop Music Awards

The Pop Music Awards, which honors songwriters and publishers, is held annually by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers. The event is happening virtually on social media Wednesday and Thursday due to the COVID -19 pandemic with acceptance speeches being posted onto Twitter.

Louis Bell, who penned "Sucker," won Songwriter of the Year for the second time in a row. Bell has also written other hit songs including Post Malone's "Circles," Halsey's "Without Me" and 5 Seconds of Summer's "Youngblood."

"I'm truly honored to be recognized as ASCAP Songwriter of the Year and extremely grateful to be a part of the pop Song of the Year "Sucker," with The Jonas Brothers. Congrats to all the other amazing writers and producers on their success. You're constantly keeping me inspired," Bell said on Twitter.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, won Most Streamed Song.

The track is written by Jozzy and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails. Kobalt earned Publisher of the Year for their part in hit songs "Close to Me" by Diplo, Ellie Goulding and Swae Lee and "Memories" by Maroon 5.

BMG won Independent Publisher of the Year for "Panini" by Lil Nas X and "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi. ASCAP also released its list of the most performed songs of the year who will also rewarded. Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and Panic! at the Disco's "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" made the list among many others.

Adam Sandler was previously announced to receive the ASCAP Founders Award. The award is given to songwriters and composers who have made contributions to music by inspiring fellow music creators.