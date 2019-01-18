Jordan Banjo Will be Father for Second Time

Jordan Banjo (Twitter)

Jordan Banjo is to be a father for the second time.

The 'Greatest Dancer' host and his girlfriend Naomi Ella only welcomed their son Cassius into the world eight months ago, but the 26-year-old star couldn't be more excited for the next "crazy adventure" in their lives.

Jordan shared a photo of himself and Cassius holding up an ultrasound photo on Instagram and wrote: "CASSIUS IS GOING TO BE A BIG BROTHER[heart emoji]!

"Genuinely never felt more blessed, last year having Cassius was the best thing that's ever happened to me and @naomiella21.

"Being a dad is genuinely the best job in the world and now we're going to be mummy and daddy to another little bubba later this year! @naomiella21 I'm so proud of you and the amazing mum/partner you are [heart emoji] Can't wait for the rest of this year and the crazy adventure of our little family getting that bit bigger!"

And Jordan later admitted he and Naomi are "over the moon" to be having another child so soon.

He told The Sun Online: "Naomi and I are thrilled to announce that Cassius is going to become a big brother...

"He's looking forward to finding out whether he will get a little brother or sister.

"We are all over the moon, it's been an amazing start to the year and we can't wait for what else is in store for 2019."

Before Cassius was born, the Diversity star admitted Naomi's pregnancy had come as a "huge shock" but he was "super excited" about the prospect of becoming a father.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: "I'm super excited to become a dad. When I first found out, it was a huge shock but now everyone knows and it's out there, it's great.

"I have all the boys around me and my brothers, I'm just buzzing for it."