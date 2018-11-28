Jordan Peele to Direct 'Candyman' Sequel

Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele co-wrote and is producing a sequel to the horror classic "Candyman."

A contemporary sequel to the 1992 horror movie Candyman is in development, MGM and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions announced Tuesday.

The first movie was based on Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden."

Little Woods filmmaker Nia DaCosta has signed on to direct the next chapter in the Candyman saga, which is set for theatrical release on June 12, 2020.

Production is scheduled to begin in the spring.

Oscar winner Peele, who wrote and directed the 2017 psychological thriller Get Out, penned the Candyman sequel screenplay, alongside his producing partner Win Rosenfeld.

No casting has been announced yet.

"The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as filmmaker -- and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker's legend," Peele said in a press release.

MGM will produce and finance the movie, while Universal Pictures will handle domestic theatrical distribution.

The original movie was set in Chicago and starred Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley and Kasi Lemmons. It followed a graduate student researching an urban legend about a 19th century lynching victim who returns to slay people who call his name five times while standing in front of a mirror.

Peele is also producing and will host a revamped version of The Twilight Zone anthology series for CBS All Access.