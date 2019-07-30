Priorities? Jordanian MP Attacks Diana Karazon's Jerash Festival Dress



It seems that Diana Karazon's enthusiasm for her concert at Jerash Festival and her joy of its success won't escape criticism.





She fell victim to bullying because of her dress, which was considered obscene because it was padded with a leather-colored cloth.

Heavy criticism of the dress on social media moved to the parliament as Jordanian MP Saleh al-Armouti during his speech at the parliament's morning session on Sunday attacked the Jordanian singer saying "One of the singers appeared almost naked at a concert at Jerash festival, Breaking the Jordanian values."



While calling for action after the appearance of Karazon in the clothes al-Armouti saw as very bold on stage, he added: "Hell is behind her."

Some commentators have blamed the festival management for allowing Karazon to perform in the dress and opinions were split between a supporter and an opponent of the songstress and her controversial look.