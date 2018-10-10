Jordanian Singer Adham Al Nabulsi Just Got Arrested in Lebanon

Media is buzzing with news about Jordanian singer Adham Al Nabulsi getting arrested in the Baabda area in Jabal Libnan (the Lebanese mountains)

The young singer's arrest comes after a complaint that his ex manager lyricist and composer Rami Al Shafii filed against him, saying that Al Nabulsi hurt him by kidnapping him and forcing him to sign documents forcefully.



Al Nabulsi is currently in Baabda waiting for action that shall be taken against him before going to court.