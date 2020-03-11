Jordyn Woods Believes Dubai is The Coolest City

US model Jordyn Woods is in Dubai and according to her, it’s “one of the coolest cities” she’s been to so far.

Woods let her fans know earlier this week that she would be heading to Dubai. She uploaded a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing a face mask and doing squats during her flight to the city. “Leave it to me to start doing squats on a 16-hour flight,” she captioned the clip. “WE HERE DUBAI! Comment some of the best things to do while I’m here (sic),” she added.

The model, who is staying at the Palazzo Versace Hotel, is in the UAE with her younger sister, Jodie.



“Just letting you guys know I’m never leaving Dubai. Dubai you’re beautiful,” wrote Jodie on her Instagram account, alongside a photograph of herself posing against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa.

During their vacation, the sisters made sure to take in the best of what the city has to offer, including a shopping trip to the Dubai Mall’s expansive Fashion Avenue and a cruise down Sheikh Zayed Road in a McLaren 570S sports car.

They also got their makeup done by Algerian makeup artist Najla Gun, who shared snippets of the beauty process on her Instagram page.

Jordyn showed off her glam via a series of Instagram pictures from Dubai's Palazzo Versace, where she lay on a pale blue bed adorned with luxurious gold details wearing a black, high-slit gown from UAE-based label Zeena Zaki.

The 22-year-old former best friend of Kylie Jenner was also spotted hanging out with French singing sensation Dadju, who uploaded pictures and videos of Woods on his Instagram stories, naturally sparking romance rumors.

In one video, Woods can be seen giving a wave to the camera. Another image shows her opening up a sweet note from the French artist with rose petals scattered in the background.

However, it seems that it’s not what it looks like. One Instagram user took to the model’s comment section to state that the artist and Woods were simply meeting up to shoot a music video.

The claim can be backed up by an Instagram video of Woods dancing while a cameraman films her, uploaded by her stylist.