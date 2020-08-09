Jordyn Woods Displays Her Derrière as She Receives a Lymphatic Drainage Massage

And the fitness entrepreneur is stirring up more controversy with her latest Instagram post.

She put her iconic derrière on display Friday, as she pampered herself with a lymphatic drainage massage at Skinic Spa in Beverly Hills.

The 22-year-old lied facedown in a video shared to her Instagram Story, as a masseuse kneaded her bare bum and thighs.

The specialty massage helps naturally drain the lymph, which removes waste products from the tissues.

She looked extra relaxed after the treatment, as she posed for a mirror selfie video with the masseuse.

The spa also posted a photo of the two, writing: 'It’s almost the weekend and to top off our Friday we had this sweet beauty today! @jordynwoods thank you for trusting us, we can’t wait to see you again!'

Woods shared some other photos from her outing, as she put on a curvy display in a pair of red sweatpants.

She also flaunted her tight tummy, complementing the look with a sleeveless white crop top.

The FrstPlace founder finished the look with a pair of black, white and red Nike high-tops, while carrying a red leather Birkin.

She posed for one photo, while stepping out of a black Lamborghini, which projected the car's logo on the ground.

Woods took precautions against COVID-19 during the outing, sporting a black face mask.

