Jordyn Woods Gets Eliminated From 'The Masked Singer'

Model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods -- who was decked out in a kangaroo costume -- was eliminated from Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.
Previous stars who have been voted off the singing contest this season include Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.
Seven costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon.
I honestly don’t know where to begin. My opening performance night was right after the Super Bowl. I was so nervous and I only had childhood fantasy’s of being on the big stage performing. I worked long days and nights on this project and had to do it in silence. It was the experience of a lifetime and I couldn’t be more thankful. The kangaroo mask may be off for good but this is just the start of something so exciting. Thank you @maskedsingerfox @tcvocs ... stay tuned for what’s to come 🎤🦘💋 #themaskedsinger #kangaroomask
The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.
"WOAHHHH!!! @JennyMcCarthy you got it! #KangarooMask is @jordynwoods," Scherzinger tweeted after the show aired on the East Coast. "I was so close this week!!
@jordynwoods you really left your heart out on that stage every week.
🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 #KangarooMask is...#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/bm1aFfL7KY— The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 9, 2020
I'm so glad you were able to come on #TheMaskedSinger and show the world your talent!" she added.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.