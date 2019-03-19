Jordyn Woods is Set to Sign New Deals

her family have been plagued with death threats (Source: Jordynwoods / Instagram )

Jordyn Woods is set to sign "several new deals" after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.



The television personality was caught kissing the basketball player when he was still dating Khloe Kardashian but the whole scandal has brought her new deals and she is flying over to London to sign them.





Sources tell The Blast that Jordyn is set to head across the pond to the UK at the end of the month.



Jordyn had previously revealed that the scandal made her realise that 90 per cent of her pals were not real friends.



She said: "I get to see everyone's true colours now. You have my phone number, you could have called or texted me a mean text, but I guess if everything's social now, that's how people handle things. I am shocked about being bullied by people that just a week before were telling me how much they loved me. I can tell you one thing, 90 per cent of these people were not my friends."



And her family have been plagued with death threats.



She added: "The crazy thing is, the arms that I thought would be around me are nowhere to be found. The first few days of this were definitely the hardest. I couldn't eat, I didn't eat for days. I couldn't look at my phone, even. I just tried to sleep and hope that I'd wake up and this wouldn't be true. Every time you refresh the page it's another person bullying, or wishing death upon me, or telling me something like, 'Your father deserved to die.' I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don't think I deserved this. It's just, it's not fair. If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself. It's even hard for me to say this ... everyone's safety is now ... we can't leave the house. My brother can't go to work. My sister can't go to school. She's 12 years old. My mother can't even go to the grocery store."