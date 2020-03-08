Josh Gad to Star in a "Beauty and the Beast" Prequel Series

  1. Home
Published March 8th, 2020 - 08:57 GMT
Kitsis and Horowitz are no strangers to the Beauty and the Beast universe.
Highlights
Composer Alan Menken created the music for Beauty and the Beast

 Luke Evans and Josh Gad have signed on to reprise their Beauty and the Beast roles of Gaston and LeFou in a prequel series for Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter said the six-episode musical event will be an origins story for the characters the actors played in the 2017 live-action blockbuster.

Deadline said the project was written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

Composer Alan Menken -- who created the music for Beauty and the Beast, as well as the 1991 animated movie musical on which it was based -- is in talks to return for the limited series.

Kitsis and Horowitz are no strangers to the Beauty and the Beast universe.

The fairy tale was woven into Once Upon a Time, with Robert Carlyle's Rumpelstiltskin playing the Beast and Emilie de Ravin as Belle.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

