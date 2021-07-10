Joshua Jackson: Fatherhood is Magical

Joshua Jackson says fatherhood has been “magical” but “anxiety-inducing”.

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum became a father for the first time 14 months ago when his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, gave birth to a baby girl named Janie.

And Joshua has now said his experience with parenthood has been “joyful” so far.

He told Us Weekly magazine: “A whole new world of things has just opened up to me in experiencing fatherhood and this magical, joyful, chaotic, stressful anxiety-inducing love that you did not know you had the capacity for. It just expands every single day.”

Meanwhile, Jodie recently said that before dating and marrying Joshua, many of her former partners didn't like how "powerful" and intelligent she was.

The ‘Queen & Slim’ star said: "Before I met my husband, some of the men I dated would love what they saw but the minute we got together, the thing they loved was the very thing they wanted to stamp out. I think that’s the mark of any powerful woman: the male ego can be quite fragile. They love how outspoken you are and suddenly it’s, 'You’re speaking too much.'"



Jodie’s relationship with the 43-year-old actor began as a one-night-stand, but quickly grew to something bigger.

Speaking about the start of their now three year relationship, she said: "So when I first met my husband, it was kind of - we had a one-night stand. We’re in a two, three-year one night stand now.”

The couple bonded over their shared love of movies, which set them on their journey to lasting love.

She added: "First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, ‘I want that’. And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him. He had to yell across the room to me, and I was wearing this T-shirt from a movie called ‘Sorry to Bother You’ and [actress] Tessa Thompson plays a character called Detroit, and she has this T-shirt that says, ‘The Future is Female Ejaculation.' And so he shouts across the room, ‘Detroit!’

He comes over and … does this really cute, charming thing that he does and just all night — he just basically followed me around the party."