Joumana Bou Eid Welcomes Twins at the Age of 50!

Published April 2nd, 2020 - 11:26 GMT
Joumana Bou Eid

Lebanese presenter Joumana Bou Eid welcomed twins, a boy and a girl.

Joumana revealed the news via a post, she shared with her 65.4k followers on Instagram, of the twins' hands.

Bou Eid captioned the picture:

"Our Little Angels #Chloe & #Malek You enlightened Our Life . 27/03/2020
Thank You my Lord 🙏
Thanks to KMC Hospital for the great support , the wonderful medical team for the exceptional care given to our Babies.
Proud of such medical service in Lebanon."

In 2013, Joumana Bou Eid married Lebanese businessman, Mr. Fenianos. Since then she had been away from the media.

Lately, she was hosted at “Mina Wgur” T.V. show on MTV, where she talked about her pregnancy.

Joumana Bou Eid was born on February 21, 1970.  She began her media career in the nineties,presenting several programs for the largest Arab channels, most notably ART and Rotana.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

