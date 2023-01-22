Joy Awards: best fashion looks

ALBAWABA - The second edition of the Joy Awards 2023, has begun as part of the Riyadh season.
This year's ceremony was hosted by Valerie Au Chakra who dazzled the velvet carpet, and the stars of the world began to arrive as they showed off their breathtaking looks and top fashion game.
Scroll down to look at your favorite celebrities' best fashion looks.
1. Najwa Karam
2. Nancy Ajram
3. Dima Kandalaft
4. Maya Diab
إطلالة ساحرة للنجمة اللبنانية #مايا_دياب من حفل #JoyAwards ❤️@mayadiab #CelebritiesPortrait pic.twitter.com/UkCNfYvp1P— Celebrities Portrait (@Cele_Portrait) January 21, 2023
5. Karess Bashar
#JoyAwards، #كاريس_بشار— ٰ (@1I__Hs) January 21, 2023
✨🖤Woooow pic.twitter.com/L0vFODYHpb
6. Mona Zaki and Ahmed Helmy
أحمد حلمي ومنى زكي بلقطات رومانسية من كواليس حفل Joy Awards في #السعودية .. والأخيرة تختار مجوهراتها من دار “بولغاري”@monazaki @ahelmy pic.twitter.com/YG615jhnUB— Foochia - فوشيا (@foochia) January 22, 2023
7.Bassel Khaiat
#JoyAwards •• #باسل_خياط pic.twitter.com/PZcgVf1ytR— S (@SHqurei) January 21, 2023
8. Kosai Khouli
ما تخطيت 🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️#قصي_خولي #نادين_نسيب_نجيم pic.twitter.com/cgWwQmU4GA— رَفَــــــلْ (@Rafal_nnn) January 21, 2023
9. Nadine Njeim
10. Mel Gibson
Mel #Gibson won award in #JoyAwards@RiyadhSeason#EKHNews_EN pic.twitter.com/tnW6T6MYKf— AlEkhbariya News (@EKHNews_EN) January 22, 2023
11. Sofia Vergara
تعرفي إلى أسرار جمال #صوفيا_فيرغارا التي لفتت الأنظار إليها أثناء حضورها لأول مرة حفل #JoyAwards https://t.co/KGLEbewlz9 pic.twitter.com/zmd5f9C2ys— مجلة هي (@hiamag) January 22, 2023
12. Valerie Abou Chacra
13. Amitabh Bachchan
14. Ragheb Alama
15. Georgina Rodríguez
16. Demet Özdemir
Se ven ESPECTACULAR... 🔥#DemetÖzdemir & #EnginAyürek #AdımFarah #JoyAwards pic.twitter.com/vxMkOnIJjG— SeriesTurcasMex (@SeriesTurcasMex) January 21, 2023
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)