Joy Awards: best fashion looks

ALBAWABA - The second edition of the Joy Awards 2023, has begun as part of the Riyadh season.

This year's ceremony was hosted by Valerie Au Chakra who dazzled the velvet carpet, and the stars of the world began to arrive as they showed off their breathtaking looks and top fashion game.

Scroll down to look at your favorite celebrities' best fashion looks.

1. Najwa Karam

2. Nancy Ajram

3. Dima Kandalaft

4. Maya Diab



5. Karess Bashar

6. Mona Zaki and Ahmed Helmy

أحمد حلمي ومنى زكي بلقطات رومانسية من كواليس حفل Joy Awards في #السعودية .. والأخيرة تختار مجوهراتها من دار “بولغاري”@monazaki @ahelmy pic.twitter.com/YG615jhnUB — Foochia - فوشيا (@foochia) January 22, 2023

7.Bassel Khaiat

8. Kosai Khouli

9. Nadine Njeim

10. Mel Gibson

11. Sofia Vergara

تعرفي إلى أسرار جمال #صوفيا_فيرغارا التي لفتت الأنظار إليها أثناء حضورها لأول مرة حفل #JoyAwards https://t.co/KGLEbewlz9 pic.twitter.com/zmd5f9C2ys — مجلة هي (@hiamag) January 22, 2023

12. Valerie Abou Chacra

13. Amitabh Bachchan

14. Ragheb Alama

15. Georgina Rodríguez

16. Demet Özdemir