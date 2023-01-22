  1. Home
Joy Awards: best fashion looks

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 07:14 GMT
Joy Awards: best fashion looks
Joy Awards 2023, has begun as part of the Riyadh season. 

ALBAWABA - The second edition of the Joy Awards 2023, has begun as part of the Riyadh season. 

This year's ceremony was hosted by Valerie Au Chakra who dazzled the velvet carpet, and the stars of the world began to arrive as they showed off their breathtaking looks and top fashion game. 

Scroll down to look at your favorite celebrities' best fashion looks. 

1. Najwa Karam 

2. Nancy Ajram

3. Dima Kandalaft

 

4. Maya Diab


5. Karess Bashar

6. Mona Zaki and Ahmed Helmy

7.Bassel Khaiat 

8. Kosai Khouli 

9. Nadine Njeim

10. Mel Gibson

11. Sofia Vergara

12. Valerie Abou Chacra

13. Amitabh Bachchan

14. Ragheb Alama 

15. Georgina Rodríguez

16. Demet Özdemir

 

 

 

 

