Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence One Week After His Death

Ally Lotti took to the stage at the Rolling Loud festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend and reassured fans that the late star - whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins - loved them very much.



She said: "I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys," she said.



"There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation."



Juice WRLD, 21, passed away earlier this month after reportedly suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport and his funeral recently took place at the Holy Temple Cathedral Church of God in Harvey, Illinois, near his Chicago hometown.



Following his death, his mother Carmela Wallace and Juice WRLD's family revealed that the young rapper had been battling drug addiction before his death.



They said: "We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.



"Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.



"We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything."



They went on to thank Juice's fans and friends for their support over the last few days.



The added: "We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."



Sources previously claimed the 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker suffered a seizure after swallowing several percocet pills when he learned federal agents were planning to search the private plane he'd taken from Los Angeles to Chicago.



In total, officers found 70 lbs of marijuana, some codeine and three guns on the plane.



Law enforcement sources reported he was bleeding from the mouth when the paramedics arrived on the scene, and although he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.