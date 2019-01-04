Julia Michaels and Lauv Romance Already Come to End

Lauv ft. Julia Michaels (Twitter)

Julia Michaels has seemingly split from Lauv.

The 25-year-old singer and the fellow musician - whose full name is Ari Staprans Leff - first sparked romance rumours back in October, but it seems their romance has already come to an end, with Julia posting several cryptic messages on her social media accounts.

On her Instagram story on Wednesday (03.01.19) Julia posted her New Year's resolution, which simply read: "No more dating narcissists."

She then shared a screenshot of an article explaining narcissistic behaviours in relationships like "love bombing," in which the narcissist is "charming and full of affection" at first, but starts "losing interest" as time goes by.

Many fans then took to Twitter to ask the 'Issues' hitmaker to clarify her comments, but her responses were still vague, as she told one fan she wishes Lauv, 24, "nothing but happiness and light".

One fan said: "@juliamichaels if the things you posted weren't directed towards Ari I think you should clarify that's for everyone else, so he doesn't have people attacking him because they believe it was all directed towards him (sic)"

To which Julia replied: "We've both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands. I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light."

Julia has been cryptic about her romance since late December, when another follower jokingly asked her to date them "now that she's single again".

The 'Hurt Somebody' singer said: "Hahaha let's goooo. I've already promised a couple other gems tho (sic)"

And when someone else asked if she had broken up with Lauv, she replied "on the contrary actually", which suggests it was Lauv who ended the romance.

Earlier in December, Julia seemed to hint at the end of her relationship when she simply tweeted: "My heart hurts you guys."