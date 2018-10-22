Julia Robert Says Her Romantic Comedy Days Are Over

She's the queen of rom-coms (Source: shutterstock )

Follow > Disable alert for Entertainment Tonight Disable alert for Julia Roberts Follow >

She's the queen of rom-coms - but don't expect many more from her.

Julia Roberts, speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, said she feels she's at a point where she doesn't see herself doing further films in the genre 'unless [she plays one of] the parents of the people that are rom-com-ing.'

The 50-year-old actress has appeared in some of Hollywood's most famed rom-coms, most notable her breakout role of Vivian Ward in 1990's Pretty Woman opposite Richard Gere, as well as the 1999 movies Notting Hill and Runaway Bride

Been there, done that: Julia Roberts, 50, said she feels she's at a point where she doesn't see herself doing further films in the romantic comedy genre, which she's mastered with films such as Pretty Woman, Notting Hill and Runaway Bride. She was snapped in Toronto last month

Julia said she came to the determination that her rom-coms were not the best vehicle for her work moving forward.

'There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them,' she said, 'but sometimes, they just don't work at a certain point of life experience.'

The Academy Award winner said that she feels the audience would have to suspend disbelief to accept certain elements of rom-coms, most notably life experience.

'It's not about age,' she said, 'it's just about what people know that you know.'

New project: Julia is currently promoting her new series Homecoming on Amazon Prime Video

The Smyrna, Georgia native was on the show to promote her new series Homecoming, which co-stars Dermot Mulroney, the hunky actor she shared the screen with in two of her most famed films: My Best Friend's Wedding and August: Osage County.

She said that Mulroney, who plays her love interest in the drama 'just made a meal of this' role; and that their past work together showcases their professional chemistry.

'I think because people think of us together,' she said, 'it allowed us to do more.'

Homecoming premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 3.