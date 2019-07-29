Junoon Is Coming Back To Dubai

January 2019 rolled in with one of the most anticipated concerts for South Asians across the UAE. Junoon, Pakistan’s legendary Sufi rock group, dropped by Dubai on their reunion tour, sharing the stage for the first time in 13 years. Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium was packed to the rafters with devoted fans celebrating a trio that defined rock in the subcontinent for decades to come. For anyone that missed the show then – or was there and misses it now – Junoon is coming back to bookend the year on 29 November.

Junoon, which means ‘passion’, pioneered Sufi rock, a sound which arises at the junction of the East and West. Founder, songwriter and lead guitarist Salmaan Ahmed paired western rock sensibilities with Sufi music traditions, giving rise to a genre that introduced Pakistan's folk heritage to the mainstream while expressing oppression, patriotism and passion. Junoon had its share political run-ins during its youth, yet it rose above the noise with poignant melodies like ‘Saeen’, ‘Yaar Bina Dil’ and ‘Jazba Junoon’ that stand the test of time.

If the January concert was any indication, the band continues to inspire the collective memory of multiple generations from the 80s onwards. Expect the same level of enthusiasm and passion at this upcoming show at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Tickets have yet to be announced – stay tuned to Dubai Calendar for updates on costs and tiers, or download the Dubai Calendar app.